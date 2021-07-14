WASHINGTON, D.C. | U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) announced on Wednesday that Communications Director, Steve Kelly, will be leaving his office at the end of the week for an opportunity in the private sector.
“Steve has long been a valued and integral member of my staff,” said Senator Toomey. “He has done a terrific job leading my communications operations, and throughout his years of service, he has become a trusted advisor. More importantly, Steve is a great father and friend. While he will be greatly missed on staff, Kris and I wish him the very best with all his future endeavors.”
Steve has served as Senator Toomey’s Communications Director since 2017. Prior to that, Steve worked as Senator Toomey’s Press Secretary and as a member of Senator Toomey’s 2016 campaign staff.
He originally joined Senator Toomey’s office in 2012 as the Central Pennsylvania Regional Manager. Previous to his work in Senator Toomey’s office, Steve worked for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.