HARRISBURG, Pa. - It's been one year since 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Those lost are being honored with vigils, memorials, and other ceremonies. President Joe Biden even spoke about the anniversary from the White House.

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was a former student at the school. He was killed by police at the scene after taking the lives of the 21 victims.

The killings in part sparked Congress to pass the most significant gun safety law in decades, and gun laws continue to be a hot topic.

This week the Democrat-led Pennsylvania House passed two-gun control bills. One is a "red flag" law.

"That law would allow law enforcement to take a gun away from someone when that individual made a credible threat against others or themselves," said state Rep. Mike Schlossberg.

The other would expand background checks.

"No matter what happens or where somebody buys a gun, they have to pass a background check," Schlossberg said.

Opponents say measures punish law-abiding gun owners. Those bills now bill head to the Pennsylvania Senate.