LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - The beautiful, warm weather in our area also comes with a very high risk for wildfires. In Lehigh Township on Wednesday, the Smoky Bear Fire Danger sign was pointed at "Extreme." The fire commissioner tells 69 News responders wanted people driving by to see the "very high" risk and to take extra precautions.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for all of Pennsylvania, in effect until around sunset. 69 News' weather team says while our regions of New Jersey did not have Red Flag warnings, the risk there is just as high.

"Today, the conditions are so ripe, as you would call it, that it's a real high danger," Rick Hildebrand, Fire Commissioner for Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company Number One, said.

Many areas banned outdoor burning, including where the Lehigh Township volunteer fire station is, in Cherryville.

Hildebrand says the lack of snow this mild winter season is a large contributor to the risk. Typically, he says, the snow would compress the leaves and start the decaying process.

"So the leaves remain fluffy and air dried easily," he said. "And then with this additional direct sunlight, it's just cooking, even drier."

The time of year adds fuel to the fire.

"There's no leaves on the trees yet," Hildebrand said. "So all the sunlight that we're getting is going right to the ground drying out even more."

Hildebrand says even flicking a lit cigarette out the car window could ignite a fire, if the tossed butt hit the right leaf or mulch.

He tells 69 News this day in particular poses an additional risk with the gusty winds.

"Although there's been some significant fires throughout the area over the last couple of days," he said, "today it would be a wind-driven fire, with the gusts to going 20 miles an hour, maybe even a little bit more that that literally just drives the fire across the woods."

In Berks County on Wednesday, a large brush fire drew a response from fire crews as far out as the Lehigh Valley.

Multiple brush fires in our region broke out Tuesday, one in Lynn Township, with more than 4,000 power outages reported.

Another in Northampton County had crews battling a brush fire in Upper Mount Bethel Township Tuesday afternoon.

A brush fire also broke out in Jim Thorpe shortly before noon.

In Ocean County Wednesday morning, crews worked hours to contain a massive 3,859-acre wildfire, in Manchester Township, which is near several popular Jersey Shore locations.