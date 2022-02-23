Congresswoman Susan Wild is calling on Congress to take action to lower prescription drug costs.

She says a quarter of all Americans struggle to afford medications causing them to cut, ration or skip doses.

House Democrats reintroduced a bill back in April that would give Medicare the power to negotiate for lower drug costs.

AARP leaders say anyone concerned about inflation right now should be looking at medication prices.

"If consumer prices had risen as fast as drug prices over the last 15 year, gas would now cost $12.20 a gallon and milk would be $13 a gallon," said Nancy Leamond with AARP.

Wild will host an in-person Town Hall with Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk at 6 p.m. Wednesday tonight.

They'll discuss issues facing area residents at both the federal and local level.

