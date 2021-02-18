HARRISBURG, Pa. - Whether you liked him, or hated him, there's no denying Rush Limbaugh revived AM radio.
Ken Matthews is the host of "The Ken Matthews Show" on WHP in Harrisburg. He's one of three people currently in a rotation to fill in for Limbaugh's program.
He credits Rush with creating the infotainment model that is commonplace today.
"He was the first guy to kind of merge that," Matthews said.
The Rush Limbaugh Show drew in 20 million weekly listeners. The anchor of conservative talk radio dominated the air waves consistently for nearly three decades.
"It's a giant void and when you look at it it's 600+ radio stations in the noon to 3 p.m. slot that's open," Matthews said.
Which begs the question... will AM radio be able to survive without him?
"I think initially curiosity is going to keep people engaged. You have to keep in mind there are also a lot of other great syndicated hosts," Matthews said.
And the overwhelming majority of the top radio shows are conservative. Matthews thinks that deep bench will keep listeners engaged. And no, he doesn't think he will be that person who takes Limbaugh's slot permanently.
"If there is a fluctuation I don't think people are going to leave conservative talk radio, they may punch around to see what's up," Matthews said.
And if anything, the three-hour void will free up opportunity for up-and-coming voices.
"If you go online now you're gonna to see some of the most talented people anywhere. It's fascinating," Matthews said. "I don't think AM radio's going anywhere. I don't think conservative talk is going anywhere. I think we're going to see this exciting hybrid of online platforms merging with AM."