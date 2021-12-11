LANCASTER, Pa. - A small businessman and elected official from Lancaster County is announcing his plan to run for Governor of Pennsylvania.
Scott Martin announced Saturday that he will run for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.
Martin made the announcement on Facebook saying “my campaign is about helping Pennsylvanians, all Pennsylvanians, and Facebook allows as many of them as possible to take part.”
“I’m running for Governor not because I seek some grand title or big lofty perch,” Martin said. “I’m doing it because I know we can change everything for families and small businesses by focusing on the small things government can actually do, to get out of the way, and to ignite and empower our greatest resource… our people.”
“Pennsylvania’s future is bright – because I believe the people of Pennsylvania have the smarts, strength, and commitment to get us there,” Martin continued. “I believe we can and will achieve great things. But unlike most politicians, I’m not going to promise you the world...I’m going to promise you the WORK.”
Martin vowed to bring attention to detail and determination to the Governor’s office and to focus on the issues most vital to the people of Pennsylvania, citing the need to unleash the power of job creators to grow our economy and create good jobs; empower future generations through an education system that focuses on teaching needed skills, choice and accountability; bringing strong fiscal discipline to state government by focusing as much on what the state spends instead of simply how much; ensuring public safety across the state; and restoring public trust in the election system.
“As a candidate I’ve won elections in the toughest of times through hard work, even in the face of endless attacks from liberal special interests from inside and outside our state,” Martin said. “I won’t promise you the world like so many career politicians, but I will promise you the work... and as we all know, the work is where real things happen for real people across the Commonwealth.”
Martin was raised in Lancaster County, graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School then Millersville University.
He was first to the State Senate in 2016, after having served as a Lancaster County Commissioner where he says he reduced debt by tens of millions of dollars and never voted to raise taxes.
He and his wife, Amber, have grown their small business and helped create jobs both in-house and through the numerous other companies their firm hires. He and Amber are raising their four children together in Lancaster County.
Martin joins 12 Republican candidates already vying to replace Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term limited. Other contenders include U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta, William McSwain, former U.S. District Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is currently the only Democrat in the race.