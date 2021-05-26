HARRISBURG, Pa. | The state inspector general's report on the failure to advertise a constitutional amendment involving victims of sexual abuse is out, and state Rep. Mark Rozzi and many others are not happy with the findings.
This proposed constitutional amendment would have retroactively extended the timeline for victims of sexual abuse to take civil action against their abusers.
It was not advertised properly, and an inspector general's report says there was no intentional wrongdoing.
"I'm still not happy with what I've heard from their investigation," commented Rep. Rozzi. "I don't think it went far enough, and quite honestly because of how this administration has failed, we probably should have used an outside investigation team to come in."
The Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid also discussed the findings regarding House Bill 963, and says changes are already in the works.
"We have now created written policies and procedures for receiving tracking processing and publishing each type of legislation that the department receives," said Degraffenreid.
She also noted the department relied on informal and unwritten past practices to address its systematic deficiency, and that the process will be reversed.
"The Department is moving from a bottom up to a top-down notification system," she added. "We will ensure tracking by having the department's office of legislative affairs notify executive staff of joint resolutions and proposed constitutional amendments."
State Representative Mark Rozzi, himself a victim of sexual abuse, remains frustrated by the situation but is pushing forward.
"To the victims out there I just want to say I am so sorry," he commented. "I am devastated along with you, and I will never stop fighting to make sure we get this across the finish line."