If your weekend plans are taking you to the Delaware Water Gap area, you should beware - you could be sitting in traffic for awhile.

I-80 westbound will be down to one lane in the area of the toll bridge, at the Pennsylvania-New Jersey border.

That starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, and lasts until 2 p.m. on Monday.

Crews will be doing some work on the Pennsylvania side of the bridge.

Officials are expecting major traffic congestion on Saturday and Sunday. They're advising drivers to be prepared for delays of up to an hour.

