HARRISBURG, Pa. - The race for Pennsylvania governor is changing.
Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman has withdrawn from the race, and is instead supporting Lou Barletta.
The Republicans held an event together in Harrisburg on Thursday to make the announcement.
Corman said the decision to suspend his campaign was difficult, but he wants state Republicans to rally behind a candidate who can unite the party and defeat Democrat Josh Shapiro in November.
Pennsylvania's primary election is May 17.