The GOP Senate primary race is still too close to call between candidates Dave McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz, and now there could be another twist.
Election officials say by Tuesday, they should have a good idea of if there will need to be a recount. By Thursday, a formal decision on a recount must be made.
In the meantime, McCormick and Oz are at odds over whether undated mail-in ballots should be counted.
It stems from a contested Lehigh County judge's race in the 2021 general election. A federal appeals court ruled those votes can be counted.
The ruling is calling them "valid, despite voters forgetting to add the date."
Back in March, a federal judge initially ruled they shouldn't count, as not having the date on the outer envelope didn't specifically follow the law.
Some say it's a great victory, especially for Lehigh County voters.
"The whole role of the Civil Rights Act is to prevent arbitrary rules from disenfranchising voters, and they've been used as weapons in the past to disenfranchise a lot of voters," said Marian Schneider, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania.
McCormick's campaign argued that mail-in and absentee ballots that were submitted without dates on their envelopes, but arrived on time, should be counted.
But others, like Oz's campaign team, say they would fight the McCormick campaign's attempt to get undated mail-in ballots counted.
With more than 1.34 million votes counted, Oz still remains in the lead.
There's no word on how many undated mail-in ballots there could be from Tuesday's primary, or if the recent ruling will apply to the primary.
It's unclear if Pennsylvania's secretary of state will issue any directives based on the ruling, and a formal written opinion still has yet to be released.
There's always a possibility the ruling could be appealed to the Supreme Court.