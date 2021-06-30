HARRISBURG, Pa. | The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) has spoken out after Governor Wolf vetoed a sweeping election reform bill.
Governor Wolf had stuck to his public promise on Wednesday morning, and vetoed House Bill 1300, a Republican bill aimed at reforming state election requirements.
Wolf has publically called out the bill in the past for implementing what he said was voter suppression measures, such as requiring IDs at polling stations, shortening deadlines to request mail-in ballots, and more.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania released a statement late Wednesday morning in response to Wolf's actions, saying counties were ready to partner together in order to create better election reform efforts.
"As the General Assembly and Gov. Wolf move forward on election reforms, counties remain at the ready to support efforts to develop legislation that can be successfully implemented by counties," said Executive Director Lisa Schaefer, from the CCAP.
"While counties continue to call for action on their top priorities, including expanded pre-canvassing and extending the mail-in ballot application deadline, we know there will be many other matters considered throughout the negotiations," Schaefer noted.
"Regardless of the policy choices, it is crucial for the General Assembly and Gov. Wolf to develop legislative language in collaboration with counties to ensure they can continue to implement our elections fairly, accurately and securely," she continued. "With any additional changes, counties will also need sufficient resources to support both one-time and ongoing operational needs, and sufficient time for new requirements to be successfully administered and applied, including, for instance, time to acquire equipment and train election staff and poll workers as counties also balance their existing elections obligations."