ANNVILLE TWP., Pa. - A Lebanon County man and his fiancee imprisoned the man's 12-year-old son in a darkened room for years, starving him and beating him while treating the couple's other children well, until he was finally found dead in his own filth, authorities said.
Scott Schollenberger Jr., 41, and Kimberly Maurer, 35, of Annville Township, were each charged Monday with criminal homicide, conspiracy, and endangering the welfare of children.
Both suspects were committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility without bail.
The charges stem from the death of Maxwell Schollenberger, whose body was found May 26 inside the family's home in the first block of South White Oak Street. The boy was naked, and his feces-covered body was sprawled across a soiled bed in a room that was also caked with the filth.
The boy never received medical care, wasn't enrolled in school and was rarely seen even by his siblings, who lived in the same house with the couple, authorities said. There were no lights in the boy's room, and the window shades were closed with duct tape. Metal hooks kept the room locked from the outside.
"Today marks the first step in the long path of justice for this little boy," said Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf. "Max Schollenberger existed – I will not call this living – in a state of perpetual suffering; he existed in the most egregious and foul of conditions. He remained starved, locked away, and isolated until his killing. This child never looked forward to his first day of school, blew out candles on a birthday cake, or experienced the unconditional love of family. Max Schollenberger died in soiled sheets, covered in his own feces."
Max weighed only 47.5 pounds and had a height of only 50 inches when he died. Alll four of his limbs showed a severe lack of muscle mass, and his bones were in a weakened state, authorities said.
Schollenberger and Maurer have other children together "who appeared to be healthy, well-adjusted and cared for." Those children received regular medical care and attended school, authorities said.
Maurer had been a caregiver for the boy since he was 2, authorities said, adding that Schollenberger and Maurer denied the boy had any mental or physical disorders.
Maurer told investigators that she was the caregiver for the child because Schollenberger "expressed extreme frustration" toward the child and was afraid of hurting him, authorities said.
"Murders such as these are haunting, both for the community and for the law enforcement involved," Graf said. "The utter despair that was Max Schollenberger's life begs for justice for his death."