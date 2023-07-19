The couple and their dog that found the western Pennsylvania escaped fugitive are receiving a reward.

Michael Burham escaped from jail and had been hiding out in the wilderness until he was found Saturday.

Warren County Crime Stoppers gave Ron and Cindy Ecklund $2,000 for Burham's capture.

They say their chocolate Labroador, Tucker, started barking, leading them to Burham, who they instantly recognized.

"The second he stood up, we knew, like all of you, the pictures were everywhere. There is no way you could not look at him and know who it was," said Cindy Ecklund, Tucker's owner.

The couple has already bought the hero dog new toys, a collar, and a ribeye steak.

The Ecklunds also will be getting $20,000 from the U.S. Marshals and the state.

The district attorney is launching an investigation into anyone who may have helped Burham escape.