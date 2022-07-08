Gavel

A state court has blocked Pennsylvania from participating in a regional carbon pricing program to combat climate change.

Commonwealth Court ruled Friday in favor of coal-related interests that argue the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf is seeking to impose an unlawful tax. The court granted a preliminary injunction that prohibits the Wolf administration from “implementing, administering, or enforcing” the carbon-pricing policy.

Wolf made Pennsylvania the first major fossil fuel state to adopt a carbon pricing policy meant to curb power plants’ emissions of planet-warming carbon dioxide.

The Wolf administration says it will appeal to the state Supreme Court.

