NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey... Central Warren County in northwestern New Jersey... Lehigh County in eastern Pennsylvania... Southeastern Carbon County in northeastern Pennsylvania... South central Monroe County in northeastern Pennsylvania... Northampton County in eastern Pennsylvania... * Until 930 PM EDT. * At 840 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stormville to Kresgeville to Nesquehoning to Tuscarora, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include... Allentown, Easton, Lehighton, Bethlehem, Forks, Emmaus, Northampton, Wilson, Washington, Hellertown, Nazareth, Palmerton, Bangor, Slatington, Pen Argyl, Wind Gap, Bath, Belvidere, Harmony and Oxford. This includes the following highways... Northeast Extension between mile markers 47 and 75. Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 45 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. In addition to large hail and damaging winds, frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH