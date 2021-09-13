Gavel generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There won't be an immediate resolution to a lawsuit seeking to overturn Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's mask mandate in schools.

That's because the commonwealth court has stayed a hearing on the matter scheduled for Sept. 16.

The lawsuit was filed by Jake Corman, the state Senate's top Republican, and a group of parents.

The court is asking the petitioners to file a brief with details on why they believe the mandate is illegal.

The Wolf administration is being asked to file a response by Sept. 23.

Then a new hearing date will be scheduled.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.