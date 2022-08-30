A federal appeals court has ruled that Pennsylvania may not keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago.

Eric Frein's parents sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 10 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014. That was days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Pennsylvania violated the parents’ constitutional rights by keeping the weapons indefinitely.