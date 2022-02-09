Gavel generic graphic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's Supreme Court is putting on hold the period for candidates and their supporters to circulate petitions to qualify for the May 17 primary election.

The justices issued an order on Wednesday that apparently applies to congressional and legislative races as well as contests for U.S. Senate and the governorship.

The justices issued an unsigned order in a case that will determine district lines for the state’s congressional delegation.

The three-week petition gathering period had been scheduled to begin Tuesday and run for three weeks.

