HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - A federal court says mail-in ballots without a required date on the return envelope must be allowed in a 2021 Pennsylvania county judge race.

The decision issued late Friday by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals could complicate the ongoing process of vote counting in the state’s neck-and-neck U.S. Senate Republican primary.

The number of mail and absentee votes at issue in the Lehigh County judge race is 257, enough to potentially sway the results. But the decision could also be a factor in the Senate primary, where television physician Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund executive David McCormick are waiting for official results.

