HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Tuesday that the state's system of school funding is unconstitutional.

The judge ruled that the funding system violates the Education Clause of the Pennsylvania Constitution, saying the clause was "clearly, palpably, and plainly violated because of a failure to provide all students with access to a comprehensive, effective, and contemporary system of public education that will give them a meaningful opportunity to succeed academically, socially, and civically."

In the 786-page decision, Judge Renee Cohn Jubilerer said that over the course of the more than three-month trial that ended a year ago, the petitioners had demonstrated "manifest deficiencies" between low- and high-wealth districts. She said there was "no rational basis" for the disparities, which derive from Pennsylvania's heavy reliance on local property taxes to pay for public education.

It wasn't immediately clear what would happen next; the decision has been expected to be appealed.

The court heard 41 witnesses and received 14,000 pages of testimony before closing arguments were finally made in Pennsylvania's landmark school funding trial.

The attorney for six statewide school districts, including Panther Valley and Shenandoah, had described Pennsylvania's public education as education on the brink.

First filed in 2014, a lawsuit argued the public education funding system violated the state's constitution and does not promise a through and efficient education for all students. The reason? The majority of school funding comes from local sources, like property taxes, and poorer districts are drastically underfunded compared to wealthier ones, the lawsuit said.

There's a $7,000 per student difference between districts, attorney Katrina Robinson told the judge during the trial. She called the General Assembly willfully ignorant and irrational in how it funds public schools, saying Act 35, the fair funding formula passed in 2016, doesn't do its job.

She pointed to both Panther Valley and Shenandoah having some of the highest taxes in the state but being funded near the bottom of the 500 school districts.

During closing arguments pictures of run-down school buildings and classrooms were shown as examples of how districts don't have the funds for basic repairs.

Several state entities were being sued, including the state Board of Education.