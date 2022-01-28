HARRISBURG, Pa. - In the 2020 election more than 2.5 million voters took advantage of a new law passed in 2019 by the Republican-controlled legislature allowing anyone to vote by mail without an excuse.
Now, many Republican lawmakers believe it was unconstitutional.
"We want the general public to understand how many votes are out there and where those votes are coming from," said Pa. Rep. Seth Grove.
A decision Friday by a five-judge Commonwealth Court panel of three Republicans and two Democrats, split down party lines, ruled in Republican's favor.
Former President Donald Trump, who has always questioned the legality of mail-in-ballots, praised the ruling in a statement, saying: "Big news out of Pennsylvania, great patriotic spirit is developing at a level that nobody thought possible. Make America Great Again!"
Trump claims those mail-in ballots were part of an election "rigged" by Democrats.
The mail-in ballot law had been approved by a bi-partisan vote.
Gov. Tom Wolf also responded quickly to the news, saying "my administration just appealed, and this ruling will not immediately impact mail-in voting." Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, who is running for governor, is vowing his office will challenge the ruling as well.
This means it will go to the state's Supreme Court, which is made up of five Democrats and two Republicans. Until the court makes its ruling, Friday's decision cannot go in effect.