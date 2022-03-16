Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - New maps of General Assembly districts that reflect the past decade’s population changes in Pennsylvania are now in place as the state Supreme Court has turned down all legal challenges.

The court order Wednesday clears the way for legislative candidates to begin circulating petitions to get on the spring primary ballot.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission approved the new maps 4-1 more than a month ago, with only House Republican Leader Kerry Benninghoff of Centre County voting against them. That began a period of legal challenges that the justices rejected on Wednesday.

The court said it will adjust the elections calendar in a separate order that was not immediately available.

