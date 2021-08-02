HARRISBURG, Pa. - The number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Pennsylvania continues to increase.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health said Monday there were 3,019 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between 12:00 a.m., Saturday, July 31 and 12:00 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2, bringing the statewide total to 1,227,519.
507 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 104 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19, according to a news release from the state health department. The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients continues to increase.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of July 23 – July 29 stood at 3.9%, the state health department said.
The number of new reported cases each day in the state is still a fraction of what it was back in December, when the state at times reported more than 10,000 new cases a day.
Between 11:59 p.m. Friday, July 30 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, August 1, 7 more deaths were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 27,857, according to the state health department.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there have been a total of 72,332 resident cases of COVID-19 to date, and 15,638 cases among employees, for a total of 87,970 at 1,604 facilities in all 67 counties, the state health department said.
Approximately 29,378 of total cases have been among health care workers.
Vaccine highlights
According to the CDC, as of Sunday, Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered. As of Sunday, 63.2% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Vaccine providers have administered 11.6 million total vaccine doses as of Monday. 5.7 million people are fully vaccinated, with a seven-day moving average of more than 12,900 people per day receiving vaccinations, according to the state health department.
The department said it continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, people who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. The CDC also recommends all people wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.
All Pennsylvanians age 12 and older are eligible to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine. People can use Vaccine Finder to find a COVID-19 vaccine provider.
A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains the current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.