The proportion of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations among vaccinated Pennsylvania residents has risen sharply over the past month, though the shot remains broadly protective.
That's according to new statewide health data obtained by The Associated Press.
The latest Department of Health statistics on so-called “breakthrough” infections show that between Sept. 5 and Oct. 4, vaccinated people represented just over a quarter of all new infections and hospitalizations across the state. That's up from just 6% of cases and 5% of hospitalizations between January and September.
Pennsylvania residents who remain unvaccinated are still far more likely to contract COVID-19, become hospitalized and die than those who got the shot.