HARRISBURG, Pa. - Week-to-week coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania have leveled off for the time being, but experts say that number could jump as wintertime and holiday gatherings approach.

The Pennsylvania Health Department on Friday reported just over 43,000 new cases in the past seven days. That's down just over 100 from the previous week.

Average daily hospitalizations are now at 4600. That's up more than 300 from the week before, according to the state's dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths are the highest they've been since last winter, but so far they remain significantly lower than last winter's peaks.

The New York Times COVID tracker gives Pennsylvania the dubious distinction of now leading the nation in two grim categories - number one in daily average number of people hospitalized, and number one in daily average number of deaths - at 117 per day.

