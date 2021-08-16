EAST PENNSBORO TWP., Pa. — The Wolf administration said it is stepping up its efforts to keep children in the classroom this school year.
The Pennsylvania departments of health and education announced Monday a pair of initiatives to support the state's K-12 schools and institutions of higher education through the rising rate of COVID-19 cases.
Alison Beam, the state's acting health secretary, said during a visit to the Capital Area Intermediate Unit in Cumberland County that her department has directed vaccine providers to support COVID-19 vaccination clinics at both K-12 schools and colleges and universities.
"Despite COVID-19 vaccines being available for some individuals, adolescents under the age of 12 still cannot be vaccinated to protect themselves against the virus," Beam said in a prepared statement. "That is why we are encouraging all K-12 schools to take advantage of a unique opportunity to bring COVID-19 testing into your schools free of charge."
Beam also said that her department and the education department have partnered with Concentric by Ginkgo Bioworks to provide free COVID-19 testing in K-12 schools to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus and outbreaks.
"It is imperative that students, educators, and staff who feel they need or want a test, especially if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19 or are experiencing symptoms, have access to free COVID-19 testing," Beam added. "In addition to getting vaccinated, this testing initiative is another tool in our toolbox for schools to keep 'Friday night lights' shining brightly this year."
Participation in the testing program is voluntary for schools, and parents will have to consent to having their children tested, officials said.
According to Concentric's website, the Boston-based company's 82 labs are capable of testing 91 million students, teachers and staff each week.
Beam said the two initiatives will be funded by nearly $338 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Also Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 80% of the state's 18-and-older population have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.