HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania's health department is getting rid of a mobile app that tracks residents who have the coronavirus.

"COVID Alert PA" will stop running on July 27.

It lets users report their own COVID-19 infections and alerts other users as to whether they may have been exposed to the virus.

State officials say the app is no longer critical despite the continued spread of infections.

They say they'll continue to monitor cases.

People who used the app can use the following COVID-19 resources:

Find a vaccine provider near you

Track the level of COVID-19 activity in your community via the CDC’s county-level map

Get the latest weekly update on COVID-19 data in Pennsylvania online

Check if you should get a COVID test on the “When to Get Tested” page

Find COVID-19 testing sites in Pennsylvania 

Review treatment options if you test positive

