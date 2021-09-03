HARRISBURG, Pa. - The summertime surge in coronavirus cases continues in Pennsylvania as more events return and more things are back open.
The state reported more than 17,000 new COVID cases in the last seven days. New cases are at their highest level since May.
Average daily COVID hospitalizations are approaching 2,000. The number hasn't been that high since May, but remains far below the peak of 6,000 hospitalizations reported back in December.
The daily death toll from the virus remains just a fraction of what it was in the wintertime.
27 more deaths were reported Friday. Daily deaths eclipsed 200 in December.