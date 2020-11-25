HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Wednesday was a busy day for the Lehigh Valley International Airport in Lehigh County, despite the spread of COVID-19.
But the big question for holiday travelers is why travel with cases of the coronavirus on the rise. Those we spoke with said they have their reasons.
Laverne Brooks, who flew to the Lehigh Valley from Memphis, Tennessee, said deciding to travel by air was tough.
"It did scare me, and I did almost change my mind at the last minute, and then I decided to come on at the last minute," Brooks said.
Brooks is a healthcare provider who, despite all we know about a rise in cases, felt pretty safe flying. She said she weighed whether to be alone or to be with those she loves.
"My son lives here, and he just had a baby," Brooks said.
Mercedes Vandergrift flew in from Orlando to spread the ashes of her late grandmother with her family over the holiday. Although she doesn't typically return home to Allentown, COVID certainly wasn't going to stop her.
"I don't look at COVID as some pandemic that's plaguing America," Vandergrift said. "I look at it like it's a flu."
With her daughters in tow, she said wearing masks and following directions from the airline is the best she could do.
"They're enforcing the use of masks and they're using the air filtration system, where you're breathing in fresh air every three minutes, and they kind of announce that before the flight takes off, so I feel like that puts everyone at ease in some kind of way," Vandergrift said.
Others are simply relying on faith.
"Am I nervous about COVID? No, because I trust in God and I think we need to put our trust in God and we're going to be all right," said traveler Meghan Romero.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health updated its travel order Wednesday. It requires travelers from other states who are 11 years or older to provide evidence of a negative COVID test or quarantine for 14 days.