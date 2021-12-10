generic-nursing-home

Pennsylvania nursing homes say they are coping with dire staffing shortages that have forced many of them to stop accepting new residents.

That in turn is preventing hospitals jammed with COVID-19 patients from discharging those who require lower levels of care.

Industry officials met with Gov. Tom Wolf's administration this week to ask for help, and to press their case for a $200 million infusion from the state’s share of the federal coronavirus relief package.

Long-term care facilities say the money would be spent on retention bonuses for current workers. The loss of long-term care workers in the state means that 85% of Pennsylvania nursing homes are now limiting new admissions.

