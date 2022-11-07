If you're not able to brake for Bambi, you're not alone.

Pennsylvania is the number 1 state for deer hits, according to State Farm, and this year is no different.

"This year, I've noticed a little bit more," said Ed Burke, owner of Ed Burke Auto, near Telford. "On average, probably three or four a week, that is a lot for us, we're not a high-volume body shop, and it's been never ending."

He had two cars dropped off at his body shop just on Monday morning.

The rut, or mating season, which runs from mid-October to mid-December, makes it peak time to hit a deer. AAA says November is actually the worst month.

You can take on a lot damage that you can't see. The average deer accident costs around $5000, according to AAA.

State Farm says 1 in 57 drivers in Pennsylvania is likely to hit a deer, which means Ed is anticipating pulling more long nights right into the holidays.

"That's the anticipation at this point because there's no reason to doubt whether that's going to happen or not," he said.

Experts say make sure you're looking out for road signs and stay alert. Also, double check your insurance coverage.