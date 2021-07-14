EASTON, Pa. | Crayola, the children’s crayon brand, and OceanX, a non-profit ocean exploration organization, are partnering to bring the wonders of the ocean to the next generation in a new collaboration.
The relationship aligns both organization’s goals, officials from each say, and that is to educate young children through creativity and exploration. The on-going partnership will develop a pipeline of co-branded experiences, creativity-based products, and educational content to stimulate children's interests in the ocean.
Two partnership elements launching this month include a 'Crayola Experience Home Adventure Kit Ocean Edition' created in partnership with OceanX and an OceanX takeover of brand’s Crayola Experience family attractions.
“Creating experiences that help children bring their imagination to life, learn through creativity, and build an emotional connection is in the DNA of both of our organizations,” said Victoria Lozano, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Crayola Attractions and Retail.
“The OceanX collaboration will cultivate a sense of wonder for the ocean by engaging tens of thousands of children in a fun and amazing experience,” she added.
"Crayola and OceanX are two organizations both dedicated to pushing creative boundaries and expanding the collective imagination. We’re so excited to partner on this project inviting young explorers across the nation to discover the uncharted and largely unexplored underwater universe,” said Mark Dalio, OceanX Founder and Creative Director.