There is controversy over a proposal to essentially consolidate six state schools into two beginning in the 2022 school year.
It's part of an effort to save money, but some argue it could greatly impact students and communities.
"I don't see how this plan helps them. I don't see a lot of aspects of the plan that require consolidation," Sam Claster, Edinboro University professor, said.
Claster is just one of many who oppose a proposal to consolidate Edinboro and five other universities.
However, Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Chancellor Dan Greenstein says some state schools aren't sustainable without radical change.
"Integration offers the opportunity of expanding the opportunity of expanding academic program options at a university while maintaining a full residential experience there with only minimal reliance on hybrid and online instruction," Greenstein said.
The plan calls for Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, and Mansfield to merge into one university, and California, Clarion, and Edinboro into another.
"The plan right now has so many unanswered questions," Danielle Gross, "Save our State Schools" spokesperson, said.
Gross, a Shippensburg graduate, is with an organization that opposes the consolidation.
"I'm concerned that once consolidation happens once, it'll keep happening," Gross said.
However, the plan calls for all campuses to remain open, and if approved, the schools will likely change their names.
While some jobs could be lost, Greenstein says the merger will allow schools to reinvest in its students while continuing to offer affordable, high-quality education.
Yet students may be required to take some classes virtually.
"We've seen in the past year-and-a-half, university students aren't saying 'give us more butts in front of computers,'" Gross said.
Kutztown University is not part of any consolidation plans but could face a reduction in staff. The nonpartisan PA Budget and Policy Center says Kutztown could cut 145 full-time positions.
In April, the Board of Governors voted to advance the consolidation plan. A public comment period is expected to continue until the end of June.
A final vote could come in July.