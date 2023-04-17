BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. - Two businesses are breathing new life into a prominent shopping center in upper Bucks County.

Crumbl Cookies, a popular cookie shop chain featuring a rotating menu of more than 200 flavors inspired by cakes, candies, pies and other sweet treats, is "coming soon" to the Trainer's Station at 42 N. West End Blvd. in Richland Township, according to storefront signage.

The center, straddling Quakertown and Richland Township at Routes 309 and 663, also recently welcomed a Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County ReStore, selling new and gently used furniture, appliances, home improvement products, building materials and other items at a fraction of their retail prices.

Crumbl, the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation, was established in 2017 when cousins Jason McGowan (CEO) and Sawyer Hemsley (COO) opened their first Crumbl shop in Utah, while Hemsley was studying at Utah State University, according to a company description.

Over the past several years, the company has grown rapidly to more than 700 bakeries nationwide, including about two dozen stores in Pennsylvania.

Last year, two regional locations opened at the Northampton Crossings on Route 248 in Lower Nazareth Township; and Broadcasting Square on Papermill Road in Spring Township, near Reading.

Locations are known for their open-concept kitchens and signature pink packaging.

"From day one, it was important to [McGowan and Hemsley] that Crumbl customers see their cookies being mixed, balled, baked and dressed in real-time," a message on the business' website reads. "Equally as important were the high-quality ingredients used in each unique batch."

As Crumbl continued to expand, so did the company's flavor offerings. The brand's award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been a staple on the menu with its chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after.

Crumbl then debuted its rotating menu concept, with the frequency and timing of the menu evolving over a year-long period until its iconic four flavor weekly rotation was established in late 2018. Since then, new flavors are added regularly, often weekly, in addition to current recipes being updated and improved.

The brand now focuses on developing "unique and delicious cookies" inspired by popular flavors, foods and various desserts, including pies, cakes and candies. Some cookies are served warm, while others are served chilled.

Flavors featured over the past couple of months include carrot cake, iced oatmeal, lemon bar, macadamia nut, peanut butter creme (featuring Nutter Butter), snickerdoodle cupcake, s'mores, raspberry cheesecake, lemon poppy seed, sea salt toffee, mint brownie, butterscotch chip, cookies and cream, blueberry crumb cake, mint chip ice cream, maple bacon, brownie batter, New York cheesecake and chocolate covered strawberry.

Current favors, available the week of April 17, include classic pink sugar, milk chocolate chip, "Peanut Butter Munch" (featuring Muddy Buddies), Oreo birthday cake, caramel shortbread (featuring Twix) and cotton candy (fluffy vanilla cookie covered in cotton candy cream cheese frosting, with a sprinkle of popping candy).

Crumbl Cookies will occupy a renovated Trainer's Station space that previously housed a Verizon Wireless store.

Last month, Richland Township issued a building permit and zoning permit certificate - granting permission for interior demolition and tenant fitout, but it's unclear exactly when the new Bucks County location is expected to open. A Crumbl Cookies representative did not immediately return a message seeking more information.

Andy Sullivan and his wife, Mary Sullivan, operate the Crumbl Cookies locations in Lower Nazareth and Spring townships, but they aren't the franchisees opening the new Bucks County outpost.

The Sullivans are close to finalizing a new Crumbl Cookies location in the Allentown area, Andy said.

Next door to the forthcoming Crumbl Cookies store, Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to create, promote and preserve home affordability in Bucks County, a few weeks ago opened a third ReStore in space that was previously home to SV Sports at 38 N. West End Blvd.

The home improvement store and donation center supplements other Bucks County ReStore locations at 539 Jacksonville Road in Warminster Township; and 1337 E. Lincoln Highway in the Levittown section of Middletown Township.

The new store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, with donations being accepted until 5:30 pm.

"Check out our low price, unique items," a recent post on the Quakertown Habitat ReStore's Facebook page reads.

Habitat for Humanity ReStores are home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, housewares, home improvement products, building materials and other items at a fraction of their retail prices.

"Every purchase, every donation, and every hour volunteered supports our mission to create, promote, and preserve home affordability in Bucks County," a description on the nonprofit's website reads.

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County partners with people in need of decent, affordable housing to build a place to call home.

To purchase a home through Habitat Bucks, applicants must live or work in Bucks County, demonstrate need, have a total household gross income that fits within the nonprofit's income guidelines, have a stable income and satisfactory credit history, show ability to afford projected mortgage payments and partner with Habitat Bucks, completing "sweat equity" hours and participating in media coverage.

"Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage," a message on the nonprofit's website reads. "With our help, Habitat homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families."

Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County also partners with homeowners to complete affordable interior and exterior home repairs and modifications that increase the safety, accessibility, condition and livability of their home; and provides free financial education through its Almost Home program, which is open to all community members regardless of their homeownership goals.

Founded in 1990, the nonprofit has built 125 homes and completed 205 home repair projects to date.

Around 1,200 volunteers help further Habitat for Humanity of Bucks County's mission each year, and volunteers are currently being sought. Info: habitatbucks.org.