HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a bill Friday aimed at tightening funding and oversight of the state's cyber charter schools.

The bill, formally known as H.B. 1422, was sponsored by Rep. Joe Ciresi (D-Montgomery). It passed the House by a 122-81 vote, with all 102 Democrats and 20 Republicans voting for it.

If passed into law by the Republican-controlled Pennsylvania State Senate and Gov. Josh Shapiro, the bill would cap cyber charter school unassigned fund balances – which increased tenfold from 2018 to 2022. It would set requirements for cyber charters to have their records open to the public.

Supporters of the bill, like Ciresi, say passing the bill would better serve students while ensuring greater transparency.

"My goal with this bill was to preserve school choice, but while ensuring cyber charter schools are held to the same rules and regulations as traditional public schools,” Ciresi said in a press release.

GOP opponents of the bill say restricting funding to cyber charter schools hurts students who don't perform well in traditional learning environments.