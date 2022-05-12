People on social media are turning their faces into cartoons thanks to an app called NewProfilePic. As quickly as the pictures went up, so did rumors of there being ties to Russia trying to steal your information. Those rumors have been debunked, but a bigger question remains - what is a safe app?
"These apps always say they're free, if there's anything I tell people, nothing's free, they're doing it, people do it for a reason because the information is very powerful," said Eric Robuck, CEO of Valander Cyber Security.
Many apps often ask for information. While it may not be tied to Russian hackers, it could very well get into the wrong hands.
"If I can put a free app out there and get 3 million people's information I just won a big victory," Robuck said.
So, how do you determine what apps are safe?
"Apple usually does a pretty good job of only allowing the trusted applications to be within the store, you don't want to try to install applications that haven't been through that testing," said Scott Urofsky, Tech Officer for Systems Solutions.
The cyber experts both say never give out personal information on an app, and that goes for social media in general.
"If I'm going to get into somebody's information, people are putting everything about themselves out on Facebook and on Twitter and all the other places you can put it," Robuck said.
So to help keep your information private on the internet, less is more. The less info you voluntarily put out there, the more protected you are.
"We live in the world where information is dangerous. Keep it close, don't give it to everybody," Robuck said.