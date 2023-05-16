Democrat Dan McCaffery has won the party’s nomination in Pennsylvania for a vacant state Supreme Court seat.

Endorsed by the party, McCaffery defeated Deborah Kunselman in the two-way race Tuesday.

Democrats hold a 4-2 majority on the state’s highest court, which has an open seat following the death last year of Chief Justice Max Baer.

The court has handled a number of hot-button issues over the past few years. It is currently examining a challenge to a state law that restricts the use of public funds to help women get an abortion as well as Philadelphia’s challenge to a state law that bars it and other municipalities from restricting the sale and possession of guns.