HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week dropped its percentage of vaccinated adults in Pennsylvania by nearly five percentage points in what apparently was a data correction to weed out duplicates.

The agency on Wednesday adjusted the percentage to 68.9%, after a day earlier putting the percentage at 73.7% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older. The downward revision amounted to a reduction of about 1.2 million doses.

The data correction comes as infections, hospitalizations and intensive-care unit cases are all on the upswing in Pennsylvania, as well as in many other states.

