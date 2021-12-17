The Drug Enforcement Administration is linking a spike in fentanyl-related overdose deaths to criminal drug networks in Mexico. Officials say those groups have found the perfect drug-delivery tool — social media.
The DEA is warning that criminal drug networks in Mexico are flooding the U.S. with deadly fentanyl and fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills.
"The amount of fentanyl that the DEA and our law enforcement partners have seized this year is enough to kill every single American," said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.
Milgram says the agency targeted those Mexican drug networks during a public safety surge from late September through Dec. 14, confiscating more than 1,500 pounds of fentanyl and more than 8 million fake prescription pills, many of which were sold through social media apps.
"They have turned our smart phones into a one-click stop to market, to sell and to deliver deadly drugs," Milgram said.
Milgram cited a case in which parents in Idaho found their 15-year-old son dead in his bedroom this past May.
"Their son died of a fentanyl overdose," she said. "His death was called by one pill that he purchased on Snapchat, a pill that he thought was a prescription oxycodone."
Sadly, that high school freshman's tragic death isn't unique. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths across the country in the most recent 12-month reporting period, which is the most ever recorded. That's why the DEA launched the "One Pill Can Kill" campaign, to let the public know about the dangers of fake prescription pills.
"Know the dangers and the accessibility of deadly drugs online," said Milgram. "Never take medicine that wasn't prescribed personally to you and filled by a licensed pharmacist. Spread the word that one pill can kill."