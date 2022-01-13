Just say the word redistricting, and this is the reaction from advocates and legislators.
"Public is bewildered and confused."
"You'll find a lot of people are confused by this."
"It's gamesmanship. It's partisan, and that's the shame of it all."
The political game is now in the 4th quarter. A deal has to get done by the end of the month to ensure May's primary election isn't delayed. The five-person Legislative Reapportionment Committee is working on new maps for state seats.
Republican Sen. David Argall, chair of the State Senate Committee, is now working on a congressional map sent from the House.
"The goal is to amend the House bill next week. Then, we can pass it in the Senate, get okayed by House and hopefully signed by the governor," he said.
Friday and Saturday will be the final chance for the public to give input.
If a new map isn't agreed on, the courts will decide. Add in a slew of lawsuits already filed, and Carol Kuniholm of Fair Districts PA, has little hope the primary won't be pushed.
"Part of the litigation is to say you need to step in and draw the map and part of the litigation is to say the primary needs to be moved. There is not enough time for people to know what the districts are and to circulate petition signatures," she said.
Democratic state Sen. Lisa Boscola says the effects are already being felt by candidates.
"Right now, incumbents, even challengers, have no idea what maps to run under based on where they live," Boscola explained.
Argall is hopeful for a last-second score, as he's working with his Democratic counterpart, Philadelphia Sen. Sharif Street, to get an agreement in time.
"Senator Street and I may not be members of the same party but we have proven again, again and again on very difficult issues that we can treat each other as human beings and work at a reasonable compromise," Argall said.