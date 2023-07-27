classroom
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) encourages Pennsylvania students to submit their free application for Federal Student Aid. 

The deadline is Aug. 1 for students who are planning to enroll in a community college, a designated Pennsylvania Open-Admission institution, a business, trade, or technical school, a hospital school of nursing, or a 2-year program that is not transferable to another institution.

Officials say the PA State Grant could ease the burden of affording education.

To determine eligibility for a PA State Grant, applicants must complete the 2023-24 FAFSA, which

can be accessed online at PHEAA.org/FAFSA or StudentAid.gov.

Should, for any reason, a student miss the August 1 filing deadline, they are still encouraged to apply. Late applications will be reviewed for the federal student aid programs and possible PA State Grant consideration, if funds are available. 

