HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania’s Legislature and governor are facing a deadline at the end of November to finish the state's partial budget and plug a multibillion-dollar funding hole.
The budget that Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf signed in May was incomplete by design. It was passed amid uncertainty about the scale of federal support and the pandemic’s effect on revenues and costs. The $25.8 billion deal included just five months of funding for many governmental functions and programs.
That five-month period runs out on Nov. 30, the last day of the two-year legislative session.