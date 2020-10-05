LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - The deadline to apply for a program aimed at helping renters struggling due to the economic slowdown has been extended.
The deadline to apply to the CARES Rent Relief Program has been extended to November 4, according to a news release from Lehigh County.
Renters who were financially affected by the slowdown related to the coronavirus pandemic can get CARES financial assistance to help with the payment of past-due rent. Applications and further information on the program are available from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s website. PHFA is coordinating the program statewide.
Renters who qualify for the CARES Rent Relief Program may receive assistance equal to 100% of their monthly rent up to $750 a month for a maximum of six months of assistance for the time period between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. Payments will be made to their landlord on their behalf.
Renters or landlords can apply for rent relief for apartment tenants, but renters are responsible for submitting all the documents needed to ensure their eligibility.
For renters to be eligible for financial assistance under the CARES Rent Relief Program, they will need to document at least a 30% reduction in annual income since March 1 related to COVID-19, or they must have become unemployed after March 1.
If unemployed, they must have filed for unemployment compensation with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. Their household income cannot exceed the Area Median Income for their county of residence, adjusted for the number of people in their home.
The Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, passed in March, provided $3.9 billion for Pennsylvania and is intended to help people hurt economically during the pandemic. In late May, the General Assembly directed $175 million of these CARES dollars to PHFA to provide assistance for struggling renters and homeowners.
PHFA is working with organizations in all 67 counties, which are processing renters’ applications and distributing the assistance locally. The state funding provided for rent assistance is at least $150 million; $25 million was set aside for mortgage assistance.
The application process requires the submission of three applications: one completed by the renter and two completed by the landlord. Supplemental documents are also required, like proof of income and proof of residence. Three agencies are processing applications for residents in Lehigh County:
• Hispanic American Organization
462 Walnut Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-435-5334
• Catholic Charities
900 S. Woodard Street
Allentown, PA 18103
610-435-1541
• Lehigh County Conference of Churches/Pathways
457 W. Allen Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-439-8653
Completed applications may also be hand delivered or mailed to:
• Lehigh County Department of Human Services
17 S. 7th Street
Allentown, PA 18101