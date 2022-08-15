BERWICK, Pa. - A man could face additional charges after intentionally plowing his vehicle into a crowd gathered for a fundraiser, then killing his mother, police say.

Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, was arrested Saturday night after the deadly string of events.

It happened in a community already reeling from a tragic house fire that claimed the lives of seven adults and three children.

The fundraising benefit Saturday night outside a bar in Berwick, Columbia County was raising money for family of the victims killed in the Aug. 5 fire in neighboring Nescopeck, Luzerne County.

There is a criminal probe into the fire, but Sura Reyes is not a suspect in the blaze, and Saturday evening's incident does not appear related at all to the fire, police said.

Sura Reyes told police he had been arguing with his mother at their Nescopeck home and he was feeling "extremely frustrated." He drove by the Berwick bar Saturday evening, saw everyone outside, then turned around and drove back, speeding into the crowd, according to court documents.

Rebecca Reese, 50, of Wilkes-Barre, was killed, and 17 people were hurt. Of those, five remain in critical condition and two are in fair condition, police said Monday. The rest have been treated and released.

Sura Reyes was arrested outside his home after allegedly killing his mother, 56-year-old Rosa Reyes.

He is facing two counts of homicide, but could face additional charges as the investigation continutes.

State police said they are mourning with the families involved and the community, which has dealt with an "overwhelming amount of tragedy."

"We will continue to investigate these heinous crimes in order to bring justice to this matter," police said in a news release.