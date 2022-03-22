The law enforcement community is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Martin Mack and 29-year-old Branden Sisca.
Before Joining the State Police, Trooper Siska was with Spring Township Fire and Rescue in Berks County. He was also the Chief at the Trappe Fire Company in Montgomery County.
Trooper Mack graduated from Albright College in 2011 where he studied history, sociology and criminology. The college says he was also on its lacrosse and rugby teams.
Mack was also a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard.
"These troopers personified our departments core values of honor service integrity, respect trust courage and duty," said Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick. "They both had great careers ahead of them and it saddens me to know how their lives were senselessly cut short."
Both Troopers leave behind families with young children.
Funeral arrangements for have not been released.