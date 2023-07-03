Pennsylvania's new fiscal year is underway with no state budget in place. The main topic of debate: school funding. It's what Democratic state Rep. Michael Schlossberg of the 132th District in Lehigh County said it comes down to.

"Republicans passed us a budget that I think has a relatively low investment in education," Schlossberg said. "I think we can do better."

Democratic lawmakers have pushed for more public school funding. The Republican-led state Senate passed a $45 billion spending plan on Friday, which would include substantial increases to private schools. All but one Democrat voted against it.

The Democrat-led House has another budget bill that has about $1.7 billion more in overall spending.

"The most frustrating part for me personally was there was, in fact, a path forward," said state Rep. Bryan Cuttler (R-Lancaster). "The key to unlocking this budget lies with passing a proposal to help students and families in struggling schools."

The current budget proposals call for no increases in income or sales tax.

"I don't think anybody's happy with the situation we're at," Schlossberg said. "I certainly know I'm not. You don't like to go past July. That being said, I'd rather have a good budget than an on-time budget."

"We're at an impasse because of a single point of failure" poor planning and failure to properly schedule in order to prepare to have the budget done on time," Cutler said.

Payments that may have to be delayed are to vendors for things like utilities, insurers, suppliers and landlords, tax credits, grants and some public school aid.

In a stalemate, the state would legally have to make debt payments, cover Medicaid costs, issue unemployment compensation payments, keep prisons open and have the state police operating.

Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration said House and Senate leaders should continue to work toward a compromise.