HARRISBURG, Pa. - The landmark trial that could determine a new course for public education funding in Pennsylvania continues on.
The defendants - many of them Republican legislative leaders - began calling their own witnesses Wednesday, following eight weeks of plaintiff testimony with 29 witnesses.
The lawsuit brought by six school districts, including Shenandoah Valley in Schuylkill County, says the current funding system violates the state Constitution.
Defense attorney Anthony Holtzman, representing Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, called Reverend Aaron Anderson, CEO and Head of School for the Logos Academy in York County, a small religious school.
Two-thirds of his students are at or below the poverty line. The school relies heavily on the Educational Improvement and Opportunity Scholarship tax programs to provide scholarships. Critics say the programs take tax revenue from the state and encourage families to leave public schools, and there's no way to track if they're actually helping poor families.
Also on Wednesday, the teacher advocacy group PA Schools Work held a virtual news conference, saying there's a $4.6 billion adequacy shortfall and they want the state to spend surplus funds on education.
"State lawmakers haven't really tried to claim the funding system provides equitable resources. Instead, they resorted to blaming poor students for inferior outcomes and questioning whether they really need comprehensive education," said Laura Boyce, Pennsylvania Executive Director at Teach Plus.
The organization says its mission is to empower excellent, experienced, and diverse teachers to take leadership over key policy and practice issues that advance equity, opportunity, and student success.
"We're in a position to address these shortfalls in a way that we've never been able to do it and with the lawsuit going on we are in a unique position to finally make sure schools are adequately and equitably funded," said Tomea Sippio-Smith, K-12 Education Policy Director with Children First.
Children First says it advocates for quality health care, child care, public education and family stability.
Court is adjourned until 9 a.m. Thursday.