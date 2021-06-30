ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Bill Cosby was home within hours of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturning his sexual assault conviction - which, according to one attorney, is not normal.
Criminal Defense Lawyer John Waldron, who's based in Allentown, says the prison system doesn't usually move that fast.
"I think because of his status, it made it happen quickly," Waldron said.
And now, Bill Cosby is out for good. Pennsylvania's Supreme Court justices ruled to overturn his sentence, tying it all back to a conversation Cosby and his lawyers had 10 years ago with then-Montgomery County District Attorney Bruce Castor.
Castor claims he made a deal with Cosby, saying he wouldn't be charged criminally in the case, in order to get Cosby to testify in a civil trial.
The problem is, the judges wrote, that deal was never written down. So later, when Kevin Steele, the new Montco district attorney, came on board, he moved forward with criminal charges because, Waldron says, there was nothing in writing stopping him.
But the high court decided, Castor's word to Cosby still should've held up, and Cosby should never have been in that courtroom.
"And Bruce Castor came forward and he said that was the agreement, so whether it's in writing or not, I think that if you give that kind of word, it should be followed," Waldron said.
Waldron says he's not surprised that a sentence was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, but he says it's usually sent back to the judge for re-trial or re-sentencing. But not here.
"This is a complete wash for Mr. Cosby. He's not going to be re-tried, he's done. He can hang out in Cheltenham and run with scissors," Waldron said.
Waldron says civil ramifications could still be coming, but as of now, Bill Cosby is a free man again.