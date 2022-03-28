SOMERSET, Pa. | The attorney representing a suspended western Pennsylvania prosecutor in a sexual assault case is questioning whether the state attorney general general’s office should be handling the case.
Thirty-six-year-old Jeffrey Thomas, Somerset County’s district attorney, is accused of having attacked a woman in her Windber home in September.
Defense attorney Ryan Tutera has said his client maintains his innocence. Tutera said Friday that a former district attorney defeated by his client now works in the attorney general’s office, and he questioned whether that office “is the appropriate body to handle this process.”
The attorney general's office said its track record demonstrates “no fear or favor" in handling cases.