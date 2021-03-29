Get ready to pay a little more when you're driving from New Jersey to Pennsylvania, a lot more if you're paying cash.
A toll increase starts next week. It's not a popular move by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, but it says the decision was a necessary one.
"People are driving less, people are working from home, people are no longer commuting to work, people aren't taking vacations," said DRJTBC spokesperson Joe Donnelly.
That may not sound like the right time to increase tolls, but the commission says the rates would have gone even higher if they waited another one or two years.
"But COVID changed all that, so that day of reckoning came sooner," Donnelly said.
For the last ten years tolls have been $1 no matter if you were using E-ZPass or paying in cash.
The new rates will have E-ZPass customers paying $1.25 and those using cash will pay $3.
"Everywhere it is going to have an impact on thousands of commuters everyday. Some will be looking to avoid the increase in tolls by using the free bridges and it will put more pressure on them," said New Jersey Sierra Club Director Jeff Tittel.
Which means more pollution, according to the New Jersey Sierra Club.
Members of the organization also feel the increase is due to the $534 million Scudders Falls bridge project.
"They could have taken the original bridge there and just rehabbed it and added one lane in each direction and probably could have done it for $250 million or less," Tittel said.
The commission says that's not true, and the tolls not only pay for toll roads but also for the upkeep of the non-toll bridges like the one from Phillipsburg to Easton.
While the commission says there is never a right time to increase rates because of the economy, it is the first increase in ten years.
The increases take effect on April 11.