ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Democratic Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidates State Rep. Malcom Kenyatta and Congressman Conor Lamb took the stage in front of dozens at Muhlenberg College. Moderators kicked off the debate by asking the two about themselves.
State Rep. Kenyatta touched on his childhood and growing up in North Philadelphia. He said he believes the Senate has proven it is fundamentally broken.
"In this moment, we need more than just another Washington politician asking for your vote. We need somebody who understands your life," said State Rep. Kenyatta.
Congressman Lamb touched on his previous campaigns, saying he has been attacked in all of them, but that he has always answered it. He said it has allowed him to see the potential the party has under the toughest circumstances.
"If we just respect people enough to answer their questions and fight for their vote. That's the kind of campaign that each one of you deserves and that's the kind of campaign that I will give you," said Congressman Lamb.
Among the questions the two faced on campus was one about student debt.
"We need to make two years of community college at least completely free, particularly in a moment where it's going to be for people to upscale and rescale," said State Rep. Kenyatta.
"I can say that as a member of Congress, I have twice now helped lead a big group of members in the House of Representatives to persuade the White House to suspend student loan payments for the extent of the pandemic," said Congressman Lamb.
Debate organizers said fellow candidate John Fetterman was invited to attend, but declined on Thursday without giving a reason. We have reached out to his campaign for comment, but have not heard back.